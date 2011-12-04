Obituary courtesy of Rogers Funeral Home

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (WRCB) -Marion County Judge Joseph "Joey" Barker died at his home on Saturday evening. He was 63.

Barker was the Grand Marshall for the South Pittsburg Christmas Parade on the morning of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Matison and Nancy Barker, grandparents, Judge Vance and Corinne Barker, James and Imelda McSpadden and uncles, Francis and Luther Barker.

A 1966 graduate of South Pittsburg High School, he attended the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. While there, he played football under coaches Majors and Moore and went on to graduate in 1970 with a degree in English. He also graduated in 1973 from the University of Tennessee Law School and practiced law in South Pittsburg for 19 years and held licenses in both Tennessee and Alabama.

He served as attorney for both the City of South Pittsburg and the Marion Natural Gas & Water Board and served on the Marion County Election Commission for many years. He was also a member of the Twelfth Judicial and Tennessee Bar Associations. In 1994, he was appointed as Federal Administrative Law Judge in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he worked for one year before moving back home and into the Federal Administrative Law position in Chattanooga.

He was a South Pittsburg Pirates fan, a proud Beta and he loved his music. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church, South Pittsburg.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Parrott Barker, two daughters, Caitlin and Hilary Barker, students at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, TN and sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Keith Henley of Rockwood, TN. He is survived by his in-laws, Betty and Austin Parrott of Chatsworth, GA, Phyllis Bagley of Westminster, CA, Craig and Kay Parrott of Ringgold, GA, Joey Parrott of Dalton, GA, Angie and Danny Johnson of Chattanooga, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, December 5th from 3-8pm Central time at Rogers Funeral Home in South Pittsburg.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, at 11am Central time at First Baptist Church, South Pittsburg with Reverend Jonathan Elder officiating. Interment will be in Cumberland View Cemetery in Kimball, TN.