DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY. (AP) - Stores in Macon and Dalton are now able to sell alcohol on Sundays.

The cities joined Sunday the growing list of municipalities across Georgia allowing residents to buy alcohol on what many consider a day of worship. Last month voters in more than 100 local elections statewide approved Sunday alcohol sales after more than a century of prohibition.

Unable to gather enough votes to repeal the statewide ban entirely, Georgia lawmakers opted this year to allow cities and counties to decide the issue for themselves.

Georgia was 1 of 3 remaining states - including Indiana and Connecticut - that did not allow Sunday alcohol sales, and the last Southern holdout.