UPDATE: One person dead in St. Elmo crash
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Update: A 23-year-old man is dead after a car left the road and crashed into a house.
Police say James Travillian was killed early Saturday morning, when the Camaro he was riding in collided with several trees, a parked car, and a house on Tennessee Avenue.
He was thrown from the car and died on the scene.
The driver of the car, 21-year-old Robert Atwood, was treated and released from a local hospital.
Police say evidence at the scene shows speed and alcohol were contributing factors, but charges have not yet been filed pending further investigation.
-----------
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/TFP)-- Chattanooga Police say one person was killed and another injured in a wreck in St. Elmo this morning.
Police say a car ran off the road in the 4200 block of Tennessee Avenue around 5 a.m.
A neighbor tells Channel 3, there were two men in the Camaro, which took out his fence, damaged a retaining wall, and ultimately hit his neighbor's car and home.
He says the driver was moving at a high rate of speed and lost of control of the car when it hit a bump in the road, ejecting the passenger.
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
