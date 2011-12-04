CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Update: A 23-year-old man is dead after a car left the road and crashed into a house.

Police say James Travillian was killed early Saturday morning, when the Camaro he was riding in collided with several trees, a parked car, and a house on Tennessee Avenue.

He was thrown from the car and died on the scene.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Robert Atwood, was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police say evidence at the scene shows speed and alcohol were contributing factors, but charges have not yet been filed pending further investigation.

-----------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/TFP)-- Chattanooga Police say one person was killed and another injured in a wreck in St. Elmo this morning.

Police say a car ran off the road in the 4200 block of Tennessee Avenue around 5 a.m.

A neighbor tells Channel 3, there were two men in the Camaro, which took out his fence, damaged a retaining wall, and ultimately hit his neighbor's car and home.

He says the driver was moving at a high rate of speed and lost of control of the car when it hit a bump in the road, ejecting the passenger.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.



