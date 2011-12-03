TVBC Toy's for Tot's tournament results
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held it's Toy's for Tot's bass tournament today on Nickajack Lake out of Sullivan's boat ramp. Each team that fished, as well as a lot of other people not fishing the event donated a new toy in an effort to raise toy's for the children in our area that may not otherwise have a Christmas.
Here are the full results:
1st: James Millings / Marshall Deakins - 17.64 lbs ($290.00)
2nd: Rick Camp / Brian Early - 16.47 lbs ($160.00)
3rd: David Brockman / Kevin Stone - 15.42 lbs ($60.00)
4th: Dale Soloman / Ed Ricklefs - 14.71 lbs
5th: Trevor Porter / Thomas Henshaw - 12.81 lbs
6th: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 12.18 lbs
7th: Jeff Bradford / Mark Smith - 11.46 lbs
8th: Rob Moore / Mark Riggs - 9.96 lbs
9th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 7.99 lbs
10th: Gabe Yeargan / Max Yeargan - 7.03 lbs
11th: Kewin Rogers / Johnny Hickerson - 3.74 lbs
-----: Ty Hickeron / solo - DNW
-----: Alan Title / Travis Title - DNW
-----: Adam Rogers / Billy Arnold - DNW
-----: Cody Holloway / solo - DNW
-----: Carter Day / solo - DNW
-----: Johnny Leamon / solo - DNW
BIG fish: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 5.32 lbs ($85.00)
Tow Boat Us highest finisher: James Millings / Marshall Deakins - $100.00 (1st place)