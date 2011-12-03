CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Update: The Red Cross is assisting a family of four displaced after their house caught fire.

The fire broke out on Learning Lane in Chattanooga around 5:40 Saturday afternoon.

We're told the fire sparked in the garage, most likely around the water heater.

Firefighters were about to keep most of the fire damage to the garage, but the house did sustain smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

Damages are estimated at about $30,000.

