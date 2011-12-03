By SHANNON McCAFFREY

Associated Press



ATLANTA (AP) - Republican candidate Herman Cain says he's suspending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination to avoid news coverage that is hurtful to his family.

Cain's announcement came five days after an Atlanta-area woman claimed she and Cain had an affair for more than a decade, a claim that followed several allegations of sexual harassment against the Georgia businessman.

Cain, whose wife stood behind him on the stage, made the announcement before several hundred supporters gathered at what was to have been the opening of his national campaign headquarters.