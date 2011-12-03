CHATSWORTH, MURRAY COUNTY (WRCB)-- Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are investigating a deadly two-car crash in Chatsworth Saturday morning.

A GSP dispatcher tells Channel 3, troopers were called to the scene on Highway 411 at 8:18 a.m.

He says details of how the crash happened are unknown at this time, but confirms two cars were involved and two people were killed.

The dispatcher says more information will be released once investigators complete their reports.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.