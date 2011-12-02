CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (TIMES FREE PRESS) -- Warnings to certain Cleveland, Tenn., police officers against "dating minors, porn on city-owned phones, consumption of alcoholic beverages while off-duty, snorting crushed pills [and] oral sex in public" in May 2008, didn't include enough specifics to warrant an investigation, the city's police chief says.

Chief Wes Snyder and his top assistant this week have denied they failed to timely investigate allegations that some officers were involved in prescription pill abuse and sex with underage girls.

Now an internal police memo from May 29, 2008, raises questions about how hard police brass tried to find out what their officers were doing.

Snyder still insists there wasn't enough information to begin an investigation.