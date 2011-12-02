CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB)-- A search for a missing teenager continues Saturday morning in Bradley County.

Sheriff's Office Spokesman Bob Gault tells Channel 3, 17-year-old Marissa Danielle Bartlett was reported missing November 27.

Gault says she was last seen by her mother November 25, and is likely a runaway.



Investigators believe the girl is with 18-year-old Kaulin Kintrel Keith of Soddy-Daisy.

She is described as 5' 2" tall, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you know where to find Marissa Danielle Bartlett, you're asked to call the Bradley County 9-1-1 Communications Center at 423-728-7311, or the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336.