Tennessee lottery reports swift sales in November
Friday, December 2nd 2011, 2:42 pm EST
Friday, December 2nd 2011, 2:45 pm EST
NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. says ticket sales in November were the most of any November since the game's inception in 2004.
Gross sales in November were $99.6 million, up about $5.4 million over the previous November record set in 2010. Officials said sales of instant tickets drove the increase.
There also was a similar record month in October.
