NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. says ticket sales in November were the most of any November since the game's inception in 2004.

Gross sales in November were $99.6 million, up about $5.4 million over the previous November record set in 2010. Officials said sales of instant tickets drove the increase.

There also was a similar record month in October.

