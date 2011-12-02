CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are investigating a double stabbing at local lounge Wednesday night.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, 36-year-old Calvin Yearby and 37-year-old Clathyn Williams were found with stab wounds to their stomachs and backs when police arrived to the scene on the 2400 block of Glass Street.

Weary says both men were taken to an area hospital before police could get a suspect description or motive.

The victims remain in the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Weary says the investigation is on-going.