CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Two Hamilton County Commission members want the local legislative body to oppose the new state voting law which requires photo identification.

Greg Beck and Warren Mackey urged their colleagues to pass a resolution, calling on the state legislature to repeal the statute, which was passed this year. The issue was discussed in an agenda session Thursday and won't come up for a vote until Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/vLJMG1 ).

Commission member Tim Boyd said a state report showing 2,300 felons had voted in the 2006 and 2008 election cycles shows the need for a photo ID law.

Beck said the statute is a burden on elderly voters, many of whom opted out of having their photos on driver's licenses and now must have them reissued.

