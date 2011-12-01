TRENTON, DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) --The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Trenton city commissioner on charges of sexual battery and making false statements.

Charles Cannon, 36, faces one count of each charge, GBI Special Agent in Charge Jerry Scott said.

The investigation was requested by the Trenton Police Department and has been ongoing for three months, Scott said in a news release.

