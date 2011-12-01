News
Councilman charged with sexual battery, false statements
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Trenton city commissioner on charges of sexual battery and making false statements.
Thursday, December 1st 2011, 10:57 pm EST
Updated:
Thursday, December 1st 2011, 11:16 pm EST
TRENTON, DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) --The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Trenton city commissioner on charges of sexual battery and making false statements.
Charles Cannon, 36, faces one count of each charge, GBI Special Agent in Charge Jerry Scott said.
The investigation was requested by the Trenton Police Department and has been ongoing for three months, Scott said in a news release.
Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.