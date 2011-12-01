CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The health department is joining other groups to work toward a new goal, zero.

Local health officials say this new campaign will be a challenge.

Over the next five years the hope is getting to zero; zero new HIV infections, Zero discrimination and zero aids related deaths.

When 41-year-old James Ozmun of Chattanooga found out he was HIV positive in 2005, his prior knowledge of the virus softened the blow a little.

"I guess in a way I was prepared for some news like that," recalled Ozmun.

Eventually, though, he reached rock bottom after many people, even family members, turned their backs on him. This led to a few suicide attempts and unemployment.

"I've been fired from jobs because I was found out to be someone who is HIV positive," said Ozmun.

He was even homeless for a while, but was fortunate enough to meet people who were willing to reach out. He now has a roof over his head thanks to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, receives counseling through Chattanooga Cares, and sticks to a good diet.

Ozmun says it's lack of open discussion that leads to fear and more infection in Hamilton county. The number of HIV cases in the county increased by almost 50 from 2009 to 2010 and stands at almost 1,500, according the department of health.

"If we talk about it, people are going to be more open to listening," explained Ozmun. "When people listen you get educated."

He hopes conversation will remove the stigma often connected to the condition. Ozmun added getting tested is also essential since you can't put a face on HIV or AIDS.

"If people were comfortable with talking about it over lunch or a cup of coffee or a pizza--just whatever, whenever--they would be surprised as to who they know who actually living with this virus," said Ozmun.

He hopes others will seek help and he's extending a personal offer. "If it's much easier for you, let me carry the weight for you," said Ozmun. "Let me walk for you."

He even said you can email him for help at jaymoeww@hotmail.com