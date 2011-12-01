News
45 car pile up kills one in Middle Tennessee
One person was killed and many others were injured in a massive pile up in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Thursday, December 1st 2011, 10:21 am EST
Updated:
Thursday, December 1st 2011, 10:22 am EST
(NBC) – One person was killed and many others were injured in a massive pile up in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, reports 45 cars involved in the crash.
The crash began around 7:30 a.m. local time on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Hendersonville.
Multiple people have been taken to local hospitals with a range of injuries.
Two school buses were involved in the wreck, but no children were hurt.
Thick fog and ice are possible causes of the massive pile up.