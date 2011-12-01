(NBC) – One person was killed and many others were injured in a massive pile up in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, reports 45 cars involved in the crash.

The crash began around 7:30 a.m. local time on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Hendersonville.

Multiple people have been taken to local hospitals with a range of injuries.

Two school buses were involved in the wreck, but no children were hurt.