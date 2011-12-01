(WRCB) - After a cold start to our December, we will actually see a warming trend moving our way starting this afternoon.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid-50s, exactly where they should be this afternoon.

We will continue to climb into the 60s Friday through the weekend.

We will see clouds building late Saturday. This will be the first sign of our next weather system that will bring more heavy rain potential to the area Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, and much cooler air moving back in on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

