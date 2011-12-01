(Times Free Press) - Nearly 1,480 people in Hamilton County have the HIV/AIDS virus and the number is increasing, health officials say.

"People haven't changed their behaviors and that puts them at risk," said Nettie Gerstle, manager of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department's communicable disease control program. "We still have people engage in risky behavior. Most common is unprotected sex."

Gerstle is among local health employees, social workers and AIDS advocacy groups working to increase awareness about AIDS in recognition of World AIDS Day, which is today.