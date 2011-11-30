CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Bartow County sheriff's officials are investigating reports of syringes found in new clothing purchased at a Georgia Walmart.

A mother told authorities that her daughter was stuck in her finger and left foot while putting on a new pair of children's pajamas which had been purchased at a Walmart store. Authorities said a syringe was found in the pajamas.

The Daily Tribune News reports that the mother filed the report with sheriff's officials on Nov. 22.

Authorities say five days later another Walmart shopper filed a report with sheriff's officials saying that she had been stuck by a needle while looking at a package of bras.

Sheriff's officials said they're reviewing surveillance video from the store.

The county is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.