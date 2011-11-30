MISSION RIDGE, WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Four weeks have passed. But Ricky Bethune says it's still tougher to see the debris, than to believe that somebody blew up the home he rented at 1441 Mission Ridge Road, just outside Rossville, GA.

"It's just me and my son," he says. "And anybody who knows us knows we're struggling."

He gets by on about $800 a month in disability payments, from work-related injuries to his spine and right hip.

He's salvaged little more than pictures, a family Bible, and his walking stick.

He got in too late to get help from the Red Cross, he says.

He had no renter's insurance.

"If somebody did this out of venom for me, for somebody, I'd like to know why," he asks.

"One would think that would eliminate that person from the equation," says Waymand Westbrook, Assistant Chief for Walker County Emergency Services. "But when you add up all the things that happened prior to this."

Bethune lost his wife of 19 years, Susan, to a medical emergency Independence Day.

He, their 15-year-old son Ricky Jr., and T.J., her 20-year-old son by a previous relationship, left for Michigan about three weeks before the explosion.

"We had to get away for awhile," Bethune says. "And it may be the last chance I get to see my Dad."

"We do not believe the homeowner was the target," Westbrook says. "We feel it had something to do either with Ricky, or Ricky himself."

Westbrook questioned Bethune for about two hours after Bethune and his sons returned from Michigan the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Bethune has agreed to take a polygraph examination Thursday.

Georgia, Federal and Walker County investigators needed more than a week to determine that gasoline vapors and a spark caused the explosion.

They theorize that whoever did it likely poured the gasoline on the kitchen floor less than 24 hours earlier. That would appear to clear Bethune and his sons, based on their claims that they were still in Michigan.

But others lived at 1441 Mission Ridge Road, Westbrook and Bethune say.

"It don't matter how little you got, there's always somebody that's got less," Bethune says. "But if we took somebody in, they had to be a good person. I wouldn't let somebody near my family, if I didn't trust 'em."

Investigators have interviewed "at least ten, and maybe twenty people" Westbrook says, including some of Bethune's houseguests.

"They've given us some bad information," Westbrook says. "Lying? Yes that's a strong possibility. When stories are 180 degrees out of sync with another, somebody's not being truthful."

Westbrook has asked others to take polygraph exams.

"There could be a motivation of, I can't stand to live here anymore --too close to my memories -- any one of a number of things," Westbrook says.

"I was born and raised here, this is home," Bethune says.

His son, Ricky Jr., will return to classes at Ridgeland High School, Bethune says. His stepson has settled into a job here.

"I want whoever did this, to know that they didn't destroy me," he says. "They're not gonna destroy me. God's behind me."

Ricky and his teenage son are living in a friend's camper until he figures out what to do next.

He says he stayed away too long to get Red Cross help.

Investigators have released the fire scene to the landlord. He hasn't cleared the debris: he's negotiating with his insurance company.