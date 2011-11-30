News
Trial set for murder of Chattanooga rapper
A trial has been set for three men charged in the murder of a Chattanooga rapper.
Wednesday, November 30th 2011, 3:35 pm EST
Updated:
Wednesday, November 30th 2011, 3:35 pm EST
(WRCB) - A trial has been set for three men charged in the murder of a Chattanooga rapper.
Robert "Brikk" Brown was a member of a group called Pinney Woods.
Police found his body face down in a house plant, bound with duct tape.
Dexter Talley, Julian Smith and Alonzo Grace will stand trial in May of next year.
A second man was shot and survived, and helped identify the suspects.