(WRCB) - A trial has been set for three men charged in the murder of a Chattanooga rapper.

Robert "Brikk" Brown was a member of a group called Pinney Woods.

He was shot to death during a home invasion in 2009.

Police found his body face down in a house plant, bound with duct tape.

Dexter Talley, Julian Smith and Alonzo Grace will stand trial in May of next year.