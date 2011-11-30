(Times Free Press) - A Chattanooga woman was arrested last week after she slipped out of her handcuffs and attempted to drive off in the patrol car of the officer who arrested her, police said.

Darla McElroy, 25, was charged with vandalism, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, theft of property, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after the Nov. 23 incident.

Chattanooga Officer Corey Stokes reported that his run-in with McElroy began when he responded to a complaint that she was trespassing at a home on Glenwood Drive.

When officers went into the house with the property manager, McElroy, who appeared intoxicated, greeted them with a "heavy level of profanity," Stokes said in an arrest report.