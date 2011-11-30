ATLANTA (AP) - Sheriff's deputies and a moving crew were about to evict a woman and her daughter from their Atlanta home but decided not to go through with it after they saw the women.

WSB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/sgzhcp) that Fulton County deputies and the movers, who had been hired by a bank, showed up Tuesday at the home on Penelope Road in northwest Atlanta. The home is shared by 103-year-old Vita Lee and her 83-year-old daughter.

Lee said she knew the deputies were coming to evict her, but that God wouldn't let them do the wrong thing. Lee said she's hopeful that arrangements can be made with a bank so that she can continue living in the home. She said the two have lived in the home for the past 53 years.