DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - Starting this weekend, for the first time, folks in Dalton can purchase alcohol on Sundays.

Convenience stores, supermarkets and liquor stores will have a seventh day to turn a profit.

Channel 3 talked to a few business owners in Dalton who say they're glad to be able to sell on Sundays to make their customers happy.

They say they're not stocking up for it, though, because they think it won't have a huge impact on business.

Voters let their voices be heard, approving the referendum on November 8th.

This week, city council approved the sale beginning December 4th.

"Frankly telling you my first reaction was I'm going to lose business for the Saturday and Monday," says Niraw Patel, owner of Jax Liquor.

He's for the sale of alcohol on Sundays.

He points out until now his highest sales numbers have been on Saturdays and Mondays but hopes the convenience will draw in more customers.

"My customers that I talk to, they're excited about it," says Patel.

He says if he does sell more because of the extra day, there are still other factors to consider.

"Between the labor and the utilities and all so if you count that it's going to be like the same," says Patel.

He hopes the open sign staying on will bring in a couple hundred dollars more a week, to help his business that hasn't been doing so hot as of late.

"Last couple of weeks have been hard because big companies closing down their plants," says Patel.

Saying if Dalton's unemployment rate doesn't improve, the extra day open won't mean anything.

"If one person loses their job, makes like everyone around panic and they don't want to spend money because they don't know what's going to happen with them too," says Patel.

Earlier this year the general assembly decided it should be up to cities and counties to decide if alcohol could be sold on Sundays.