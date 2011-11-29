By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Elvis Presley Enterprises says three new exhibits will open next year at Graceland in Memphis to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the entertainer's death.

The first exhibit looks at the 1972 documentary "Elvis on Tour," which chronicles a multi-city concert tour. The exhibit, which opens Jan. 5, will include jewelry and clothing worn by Elvis during the shows.

"Elvis.Through His Daughter's Eyes," which opens Feb. 1, will highlight Elvis' relationship with his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. It includes family photos and home movies that show her growing up at Graceland.

The third exhibit, opening March 1, is called "Icon: The Influence of Elvis Presley." It features clothing, musical instruments and other items used by performers who were influenced by Elvis.

Elvis Presley died Aug. 16, 1977.