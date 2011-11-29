By RAY HENRY and THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Herman Cain's Iowa campaign chairman is telling The Associated Press that the candidate is reassessing his presidential campaign a day after an Atlanta businesswoman alleged a 13-year extramarital affair with the Republican.

Steve Grubbs says that on a conference call with senior staff early Tuesday, Cain said the allegations have taken an emotional toll on his family but that he's moving ahead with the campaign.

Still, Grubbs said Cain told his staff he would be reassessing how to move forward given that the allegations have damaged his fundraising.

The Iowa chairman said Cain still planned to deliver a foreign policy speech in Michigan later Tuesday.