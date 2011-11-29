NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Governor Bill Haslam has lit the Capitol Christmas tree in a ceremony moved inside because of rain.

He and his wife, Crissy, lit the 27-foot-tall Norway spruce Monday evening in the first such ceremony for the governor, who took office last January. The tree was donated by Ed Mascolo of Nashville.

The tree is decorated in red, silver and blue with Tennessee flags. It features an oversized tree topper bow, which was handmade in the state. There are more than 3,000 LED lights on the tree.

Following the tree lighting ceremony, the Governor and Mrs. Haslam read "The Night Before Christmas" to a group of school children.

Two years ago, the state Christmas tree toppled over at one point during high winds.