(Times Free Press) - By the next city election in two years, Dalton candidates and voters may have a different voting system that could address concerns about lack of Hispanic representation.

City and Hispanic leaders have met to discuss changes to the at-large voting system in Dalton, which allows the entire city's residents to vote in all council races rather than just voters in the district where the candidates live.

Hispanics and city leaders say they want to resolve the issue and reach an agreement that satisfies everyone. But so far, the two groups are poles apart on exactly how the voting landscape will change.