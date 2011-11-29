JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) A highly traveled highway in Jackson County, Alabama is closed due to a landslide.

Highway 35 is blocked about a hundred yards before you go up Sand Mountain to the city of Section. Highway 35 is main travel route between the communities of Scottsboro and Section.

Around 4:45a.m. CST Tuesday several large boulders, trees and other debris slid down the mountain blocking the roadway. All access to Hwy 35 is block and traffic is being diverted to Highway 40.

There are no reports of injuries or vehicles involved.