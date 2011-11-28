CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- This kind of weather is never good if you have a leak in your roof and for one Chattanooga woman, days like Monday mean more mold and home repairs.

Maimy Owens says it rains in her living room every time the forecast calls for wet weather. Now she's demanding answers from her landlord.

"I have been begging the landlord to fix this problem," says Owens as she points to a hole in her ceiling.

Owens has rented a home on Duncan Avenue for one year and says she's dealt with constant problems. From the air conditioning, to the roaches, to the heater but the straw that broke the camel's back was the leaking roof.

"Kind of made me feel like I was kind of crazy because I'm complaining and she's telling me there's nothing wrong," Owens says.

She says her landlord claims to have put a new roof on the home before she moved in, but many of her belongings have been ruined by rain water. Her tropical fish tank, which sits under the hole in the ceiling, is now filled with it and her fish are gone.

"She says there's absolutely nothing wrong with the ceiling because she had a brand new roof put on this house," says Owens.

However, the problems don't stop in the living room. Ownes showed Channel 3 a wet and moldy tiles in her kitchen ceiling.

"As you can see this is a true dump," Owens says.

As a foster parent Owens always has children in the home but she fears they could be taken away if the property isn't fixed.

"To get those kids taken away from me would be devastating to me as well as to them," says Owens. "I love my kids, I really do love my children."

Now she wants to warn any potential renters.

"I'm not going to allow this to happen to anybody else," says Owens. "Living in this house has really been stressful and complete torment to me and my children."

Channel 3 tried to contact Owens' landlord by phone, however our calls were not returned.