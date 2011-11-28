DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB)-- Dalton police need help tracking down a suspected gun thief.

Police Spokesman Bruce Frazier say the suspect was caught on security cameras at the Wal-Mart on Shugart Road, walking out of the store with a muzzle loader rifle.

Store employees say the gun had been taken from a display case.

They're not exactly sure how the suspect managed to take it.

Frazier says the suspect was wearing a two tone baseball cap with a dark bill, sunglasses, a dark colored sweater or jacket and lighter colored pants, possibly jeans, with dark shoes. He says the man had dark hair pulled back in a short pony tail or "rat tail."