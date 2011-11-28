CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Heavy rains continue to cause problem across the Channel 3 viewing area.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys says the rain will begin to taper off Monday night and colder air will begin to move in.

The cold front could cause some snow showers to develop, especially in the higher elevations.

Snowfall, if any, will be very light. Tuesday temperatures will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 40s.

Drier air will move in for Wednesday and remain in the Tennessee Valley the rest of the week.



There are still a number of flood watches/warnings/advisories in effect for all of our area throughout Monday, so use caution while traveling around town.

