(WRCB) - Heavy rains are causing problems on the roadways with flooding and downed trees. Law enforcement across the Tennessee Valley is advising drivers to use caution during their commute.

HAMILTON COUNTY: The following roads are CLOSED due to high water:

200 Block Roberts Mill Road- Water levels are on the rise, with two locations submerged.

4400 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

6300 Harrison-Ooltewah Road- Tree down

5700, 6700, & 6600 blocks of Hunter Road

Old Hunter Road

8100 block of Standifer Gap Road

8800 block Apison Pike

1300 block Lower Mill Road- Impassable due to rushing water.

1000 & 1400 blocks Boy Scout Road

2900-3000 block Ohio Avenue

8000 block E. Brainerd Road and Jenkins Road

3100 block Mountain Creek Road

School Drive at Gadd Road

Camp Jordan Parkway

Sims Road/Birchwood Pike

Signal View Street (Red Bank)- Flooding around the 200 block.

500 Workman Road

500 West 38th Street

5200 Wilson Road

Browntown at McCahill --tree on powerlines

CATOOSA COUNTY:

Nashville St at Trussell Closed

Dogwood Valley at the railroad - closed

Lafayette at High Point - closed

The following roads have high water, use caution if you have to travel them

Steele Road at Mack Smith

Lakeview Drive at South Lake Terrace

Old Mill Road at Water Company

Poplar Springs at Church

S. Cedar at Angel EMS NB

East Lakeview Drive at State Line

Patterson behind Capital Bank

Cross Street at Lakeview Middle School

500 and 700 blocks of Wooten

Hullander at Kenny Lane

CHATTOOGA COUNTY: These roads have high water, use caution.

Yarbrough Road at Garvin Road

Giles Road

Rocky Hollow Road

Sloppy Floyd Lake Road

DADE COUNTY: Roads closed due to flooding

Sells Lane

Creek Road at New England Rd

MEIGS COUNTY: Roads closed due to flooding.

Mitchell Road

Big Sewee Road

Woody Lane

Scott Rd

Old Ten Mile Road

Giles Circle

Old 68

Little Egypt Rd

Fitch Rd

Fezzelll Rd

Woods Hollow Rd

SODDY DAISY:

Standing water across the roadways use caution.

8900 Daisy Dallas Road flooding due to clogged drainage ditch.

The following roads have high water. They are passable, but use caution.

Daisy Dallas Road at the overpass

Lovell Road near Calvary Baptist at the 3 way stop