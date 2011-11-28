UPDATE 7: Tuesday road conditions
(WRCB) - Heavy rains are causing problems on the roadways with flooding and downed trees. Law enforcement across the Tennessee Valley is advising drivers to use caution during their commute.
HAMILTON COUNTY: The following roads are CLOSED due to high water:
200 Block Roberts Mill Road- Water levels are on the rise, with two locations submerged.
4400 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
6300 Harrison-Ooltewah Road- Tree down
5700, 6700, & 6600 blocks of Hunter Road
Old Hunter Road
8100 block of Standifer Gap Road
8800 block Apison Pike
1300 block Lower Mill Road- Impassable due to rushing water.
1000 & 1400 blocks Boy Scout Road
2900-3000 block Ohio Avenue
8000 block E. Brainerd Road and Jenkins Road
3100 block Mountain Creek Road
School Drive at Gadd Road
Camp Jordan Parkway
Sims Road/Birchwood Pike
Signal View Street (Red Bank)- Flooding around the 200 block.
500 Workman Road
500 West 38th Street
5200 Wilson Road
Browntown at McCahill --tree on powerlines
CATOOSA COUNTY:
Nashville St at Trussell Closed
Dogwood Valley at the railroad - closed
Lafayette at High Point - closed
The following roads have high water, use caution if you have to travel them
Steele Road at Mack Smith
Lakeview Drive at South Lake Terrace
Old Mill Road at Water Company
Poplar Springs at Church
S. Cedar at Angel EMS NB
East Lakeview Drive at State Line
Patterson behind Capital Bank
Cross Street at Lakeview Middle School
500 and 700 blocks of Wooten
Hullander at Kenny Lane
CHATTOOGA COUNTY: These roads have high water, use caution.
Yarbrough Road at Garvin Road
Giles Road
Rocky Hollow Road
Sloppy Floyd Lake Road
DADE COUNTY: Roads closed due to flooding
Sells Lane
Creek Road at New England Rd
MEIGS COUNTY: Roads closed due to flooding.
Mitchell Road
Big Sewee Road
Woody Lane
Scott Rd
Old Ten Mile Road
Giles Circle
Old 68
Little Egypt Rd
Fitch Rd
Fezzelll Rd
Woods Hollow Rd
SODDY DAISY:
Standing water across the roadways use caution.
8900 Daisy Dallas Road flooding due to clogged drainage ditch.
The following roads have high water. They are passable, but use caution.
Daisy Dallas Road at the overpass
Lovell Road near Calvary Baptist at the 3 way stop
Oakwood Drive