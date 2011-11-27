CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Storm Alert 3 Team is keeping a close eye on the rainy weather throughout the viewing area.

Heavy rain is expected to continue through Monday night in northwest Georgia, southeast Tennessee and southwest North Carolina.

Three to five inches of rain is likely. This may cause flooding problems, according to Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys. If you live near a creek or a stream that is prone to flooding be prepared and keep an eye out for high water!



GA: The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until late Monday night:

Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.

TN: The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until Monday evening:

Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie counties.

TN: The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until late Monday night:

Grundy and Van Buren counties.

NC: The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until Monday evening:

Cherokee and Clay counties.