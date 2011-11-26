NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Titans are asking fans to bring new or used coats of all sizes to the team's annual coat drive during this weekend's home game against Tampa Bay.

The team said last year's drive collected more than 2,000 new and used coats that were donated to various charities including the Bethlehem Center of Nashville, Campus for Human Development, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army and others.

The coats will be collected on Sunday by volunteers from the Liv2Giv Foundation, a teenager-led organization that helps at-risk populations.