Saturday, November 26th 2011, 1:11 pm EST
Updated:
Saturday, November 26th 2011, 1:11 pm EST
MANCHESTER, COFFEE COUNTY (WSMV) - Manchester police said they are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Friday on McArthur Street.
Police said a Manchester man was killed and several others injured.
Investigators said they are not yet releasing the name of the deceased.
According to authorities, alcohol may have been involved in the two-car crash.
Story submitted by WSMV-TV, Nashville.
