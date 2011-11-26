DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR has fined Kurt Busch $50,000 for poor behavior during the Sprint Cup finale last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch was penalized Friday for both making an obscene gesture in his car and being verbally abusive toward a reporter.

Busch had a transmission problem early in Sunday's race. As he and his Penske Racing Dodge headed to the garage, his in-car camera caught him making an obscene gesture. While his team made repairs, Busch waited to be interviewed by an ESPN reporter, and a fan videotaped Busch being verbally abusive while waiting to go live.

That video was posted on YouTube, and both Penske officials and Busch have apologized for his behavior.

Busch's crew chief quit this week, and NASCAR suspended and fined Busch's younger brother Kyle $50,000 earlier this month for intentionally wrecking Ron Hornaday Jr. under caution in a Truck Series race at Texas.