CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A man is in stable condition Saturday morning after being hit by a car.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, an elderly driver struck 31-year-old Shavaun Atcitty on Lee Highway near Vance Road around 8:00 Friday night.

Police say Atcitty was trying to cross the road to get to a gas station when he was hit. He was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Weary says the driver told police he didn't see the man until it was too late.

Atcitty was taken to Erlanger Medical Center where he is now listed in stable condition.

Weary says charges will not be filed against the driver because Atcitty was in his lane of traffic, and was difficult to see due to his dark clothing.