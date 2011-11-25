CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police and McKamey officers are investigating a dog attack on Old Cleveland Pike.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, a 4-year-old boy was bitten by a pit bull shortly before 5:30 Friday evening, after the dog escaped from a neighbor's home.

Weary says the child's father, Chris Binshaw, stabbed the dog with a knife to free the boy.

She says the dog's owner, Eric Robinson, grabbed the dog and put it back in its cage. He says the dog has never shown aggression and believes it was looking for a second pit, kept with it.

McKamey Director Karen Walsh says officers from her agency are now trying to determine the dog's fate.

Robinson says he plans to ask McKamey officers to put the dog down.

Weary says the child was taken to a local hospital for a bite to his neck, which is believed to be non-life threatening. His condition is unknown.

Weary says charges are pending further investigation.