CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a 42-year-old man to the emergency room Friday morning.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on the 900 block of West 39th Street.

The victim, Gus McKinney, told police he had just returned home when shots were fired from a maroon sedan as it pulled beside him.

Weary says McKinney was hit on the ankle and foot while running toward his house, where he called a friend who took him to a local hospital.

Weary says police were unable to find a crime scene, and McKinney couldn't provide any suspect information.

The investigation is on-going and more information will be released once it becomes available.