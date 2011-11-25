Police investigating drive-by shooting on W. 39th Street
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a 42-year-old man to the emergency room Friday morning.
Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on the 900 block of West 39th Street.
The victim, Gus McKinney, told police he had just returned home when shots were fired from a maroon sedan as it pulled beside him.
Weary says McKinney was hit on the ankle and foot while running toward his house, where he called a friend who took him to a local hospital.
Weary says police were unable to find a crime scene, and McKinney couldn't provide any suspect information.
The investigation is on-going and more information will be released once it becomes available.
