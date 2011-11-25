(WRCB) - For the remainder of your Black Friday we should see great weather this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s and sunny skies.

Saturday we will see clouds increasing ahead of a front. Those clouds will bring periods of heavy rain Saturday evening through the overnight hours of Sunday morning.

Colder weather will move in Sunday afternoon keeping highs near 50 Sunday afternoon.

We could have enough moisture and cold air Sunday into Monday to produce a flurry or two, but nothing really to write home about.

It will mainly be about the colder air. All next week we will have highs near 50 and lows in the 30s. Even colder air is moving our way NEXT weekend! Stay tuned!

