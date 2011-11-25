(WRCB) -- Lines wrapped around Chattanooga retail stores as early as 10:00 p.m. on the eve of Black Friday as holiday shoppers waited to snag that bargain of the year.

"We originally started at 10:00 p.m. with Walmart, then of course Target and Kohls," says Karen, a shopper.

At Hamilton Place Mall, hundreds of bargain hunters filled their bags well before sunrise. Karen and her sister Sherri were beginning to slow down more than 24 hours later.

"What day is it," Sherri asks laughing.

However, they weren't the only ones running on low fuel.

"I don't even know what time it is, we haven't slept," said Jan, a shopper at Best Buy.

TVs and video games were flying off the shelves at the electronic superstore.

"We're ready to take our laptop back and go for the Kinect," Jan says after watching a couple of players try it.

Electronics and toys were on the top of the list for most shoppers .

"We got a Wii for $99 so that was the biggest deal so far," explains Sherri.

"I think we got here around 2:30 a.m. but we've been out since about midnight," says Heidi, a shopper at Toys R Us.

Shoppers there were pleasantly surprised by the crowds, or lack there of. However the store opened at 9:00 p.m. the night before.

"I haven't missed out on anything that I've noticed," Heidi says.

For most shoppers, this year's Black Friday didn't disappoint and neither did the shoppers.