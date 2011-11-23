Chattanooga Police are investigating a robbery at the Memorial Credit Union on Longview Drive.

According to witnesses, a light-skinned black male entered the credit union and demanded money. He then jumped the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money. After he had the money, he maced two tellers then left in an unknown direction.

The suspect was said to have worn a light grey fleece jacket and a fleece hat with a bill. He was between 5'09 and 5'10 feet tall and about 160 pounds.

The suspect was armed with a gun and a can of mace. Police are still working on leads in the case. None of the employees were seriously injured in the robbery.