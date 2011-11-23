(Times Free Press) - A Ringgold city judge ordered a tornado-ravaged hotel to be torn down, overriding an insurance company's claim that the building is still sound.

Judge Gene Lowery said in a Tuesday night hearing that the Baymont Inn & Suites had to come down and, if owner Ravindra Gajjar's insurance company -- Westfield Insurance -- wouldn't cooperate, the judge would subpoena it to court.

"It is an eyesore and we need to get something done," Lowery said.

Gajjar is one of the two hotel owners cited in September on a city nuisance ordinance. The citation claimed Gajjar and fellow hotel owner Naren Patel violated a city ordinance by leaving their buildings in disarray after the April 27 tornado destroyed them.