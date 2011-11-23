By JIM KUHNHENNAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama has pardoned two plump turkeys in an annual holiday rite.

The official national Thanksgiving turkey is a 19-week-old, 45-pound bird named Liberty. Its alternate, also spared, is a turkey of the same age and size named Peace.

The president says that Thanksgiving is a favorite holiday for people but not for turkeys. Obama said, "They don't have it so good."

Obama jokingly cast his pardon as yet another executive action in a string of his "We Can't Wait" initiatives.

