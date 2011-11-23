(WRCB) - We will be cloudy and breezy today with temps staying in the 50s all day long.

We MAY top out at 60 if we get some sunshine late this afternoon.

Thanksgiving looks flawless. We will start with lows in the mid to upper 30s, and climb to about 65 in the afternoon. Skies will be perfectly clear, and winds will be light.

Black Friday will be just as nice as you head out to tackle the Christmas lists.

The weekend will start nice, but clouds will build on Saturday, and we will have showers and storms again Saturday night into Sunday.

That front will yield a round of cold weather Monday and Tuesday with a SLIGHT chance of a flake or two of snow mixing in with a drop or two of rain.

Notice the emphasis on the word "SLIGHT".

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s with lows dropping to the low 30s.

