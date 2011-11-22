By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State Finance Commissioner Mark Emkes says Tennessee stands to see very little fallout from the failure of a congressional panel to reach a deal on reducing the federal deficit.

Emkes told The Associated Press before budget hearings in Knoxville on Tuesday that that the state expects to lose as little as $2 million in federal money during the upcoming budget year.

The special congressional panel's failure to reach a compromise means $1 trillion in federal cuts will be split between domestic programs and defense, beginning in January 2013.

Emkes noted that the hit to the state's budget would be far higher in future years. But he said that for the time being, the congressional gridlock has been "good news" for Tennessee.