CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/SOCON) -- A total of 14 University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football players were honored by Southern Conference coaches in the league's postseason honors, which were released Tuesday.

Seven UTC players were named to the coaches' all-conference rosters, including six on the defensive side. Seven more Mocs were named to the 25-man all-freshman team, including quarterback Terrell Robinson, who was named the SoCon Co-Freshman of the Year.

Despite playing in just six games, Robinson shared the league's top freshman honor with Georgia Southern running back Dominique Swope. The South Pittsburg product went 3-1 in four games as a starter in place of the injured B.J. Coleman. He also came off the bench in a near-upset of GSU and a win at Samford.

For the season, Robinson completed 27-of-43 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 90 times for 417 yards and five TDs.

Linebackers Wes Dothard and Ryan Consiglio, along with defensive end Josh Williams were all first-team All-SoCon selections. Defensive backs D.J. Key, Chris Lewis-Harris and Kadeem Wise were all second-team honorees from a unit that led the SoCon in total defense, pass efficiency defense, scoring defense and turnover margin.

Wide receiver Joel Bradford, who was a preseason all-American in many publications, was a second-team All-SoCon selection as Chattanooga's lone offensive representative.

Dothard was a three-time SoCon Player of the Week and the Player of the Month for September. The sophomore, who was on the ballot as a player of the year candidate, had two defensive scores on the year and finished fourth in the nation with five forced fumbles.

Consiglio, the reigning defensive player of the week, finished as the SoCon-leader with 120 tackles. He ends his career ranked No. 6 on UTC all-time tackles list with 321.

Williams, only a junior, already holds the Mocs' all-time record with 21.5 career sacks. He led the league with 9.5 sacks in 2011 while totaling 42 tackles overall and a team-high seven hurries.

Lewis-Harris was fourth on the team with 59 tackles while adding six pass break-ups. Key was third on the team with 77 tackles and led the squad with three interceptions. His 85-yard pick-six against Western Carolina was a school record. Wise, last year's SoCon Freshman of the Year, had a pair of interceptions and added 45 tackles.

Bradford, the Chattanooga native and former McCallie star, finished his senior season with a team-high 660 yards receiving on 53 catches and five touchdowns.

Robinson was joined on the all-freshman team by running back Marquis Greene, tight end Faysal Shafaat, defensive lineman Davis Tull, Keyon Reed and Josh Freeman, as well as kicker Nick Pollard.

League champion Georgia Southern won or shared in three of the league's five major awards. GSU defensive lineman Brent Russell was named the Defensive Player of the year, while head coach Jeff Monken was tabbed the Southern Conference Coach of the Year.

Wofford's Eric Breitenstein was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Nate Page earned the Jacobs Blocking Award.

The Eagles led all teams with nine players selected to the all-conference team, including five first-team honorees. Appalachian State placed eight on the all-conference team while Furman tied Chattanooga with seven apiece.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players in the voting process.

2011 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team



Offensive Player of the Year – Eric Breitenstein, Jr., RB, Wofford

Defensive Player of the Year – Brent Russell, Jr., DL, Georgia Southern

Co-Freshman of the Year – Terrell Robinson, QB, Chattanooga & Dominique Swope, RB, Georgia Southern

Jacobs Blocking Award – Nate Page, Sr., OL, Wofford

Coach of the Year – Jeff Monken, Georgia Southern

First Team Offense

QB Chris Forcier, Sr., Furman

RB Fabian Truss, So, Samford

RB Eric Breitenstein, Jr., Wofford

OL Orry Frye, Sr., Appalachian State

OL Mike Sellers, So., The Citadel

OL Ned Cuthbertson, Sr., Elon

OL Brett Moore, Sr., Georgia Southern

OL Nate Page, Sr., Wofford

TE Colin Anderson, Jr., Furman

WR Brian Quick, Sr., Appalachian State

WR Aaron Mellette, Jr., Elon

First Team Defense

DL Derek Douglas, So., The Citadel

DL Brent Russell, Jr., Georgia Southern

DL Josh Williams, Jr., Chattanooga

DL Eric Eberhardt, Sr., Wofford

LB Jeremy Kimbrough, Jr., Appalachian State

LB Ryan Consiglio, Sr., Chattanooga

LB Wes Dothard, So., Chattanooga

DB Demetrius McCray, Jr., Appalachian State

DB Ryan Steed, Sr., Furman

DB Laron Scott, Sr., Georgia Southern

DB Corey White, Sr., Samford

First Team Specialists

PK Adrian Mora, Sr., Georgia Southern

P Cass Couey, Jr., The Citadel

RS Laron Scott, Sr., Georgia Southern

Second Team Offense

QB Jaybo Shaw, Sr., Georgia Southern

RB Travaris Cadet, Sr., Appalachian State

RB Jerodis Williams, Jr., Furman

OL Dakota Dozier, So., Furman

OL Dorian Byrd, So., Georgia Southern

OL William Maxwell, Sr., Georgia Southern

OL Ryan Dudchock, Jr., Samford

OL Jake Miles, Jr., Wofford

TE Ben Jorden, Sr., Appalachian State

WR Kelsey Pope, So., Samford

WR Joel Bradford, Sr., Chattanooga

Second Team Defense

DL Ameet Pall, Sr., Wofford

DL Josh Lynn, Jr., Furman

DL Chris Billingslea, Jr., The Citadel

DL John Douglas, Sr., Georgia Southern

LB Joshua Jones, Sr., Elon

LB Kadarron Anderson, Sr., Furman

LB Alvin Scioneaux, Wofford

DB Troy Sanders, Jr., Appalachian State

DB D.J. Key, So., Chattanooga

DB Chris Lewis-Harris, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Kadeem Wise, So., Chattanooga

Second Team Specialists

PK Cameron Yaw, Jr., Samford

P Sam Martin, Jr., Appalachian State

RS Fabian Truss, So., Samford



2011 Southern Conference All-Freshman Football Team

All-Freshman Offense

Alex Acey, OL, Appalachian State

Aaron Miller, QB, The Citadel

Austin Sowell, OL, Elon

Charles Emert, OL, Furman

Manrey Saint Amour, OL, Georgia Southern

Dominique Swope, RB, Georgia Southern

Kelvin Clay, WR, Samford

Marquis Green, RB, Chattanooga

Terrell Robinson, QB, Chattanooga

Faysal Shafaat, TE, Chattanooga

Shaun Warren, RB, Western Carolina

All-Freshman Defense

Ronald Blair, DL, Appalachian State

Doug Middleton, DB, Appalachian State

Rock Muhammad, LB, The Citadel

Jonathan Spain, LB, Elon

Tyreek Phillips, DL, Furman

Gary Wilkins, LB, Furman

Deion Stanley, DB, Georgia Southern

Josh Freeman, DL, Chattanooga

Keyon Reed, DL, Chattanooga

Davis Tull, DL, Chattanooga

Ace Clark, DB, Western Carolina

Tarek Odem, DL, Wofford