Seven Mocs on all-SoCon teams, Robinson is top freshman
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/SOCON) -- A total of 14 University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football players were honored by Southern Conference coaches in the league's postseason honors, which were released Tuesday.
Seven UTC players were named to the coaches' all-conference rosters, including six on the defensive side. Seven more Mocs were named to the 25-man all-freshman team, including quarterback Terrell Robinson, who was named the SoCon Co-Freshman of the Year.
Despite playing in just six games, Robinson shared the league's top freshman honor with Georgia Southern running back Dominique Swope. The South Pittsburg product went 3-1 in four games as a starter in place of the injured B.J. Coleman. He also came off the bench in a near-upset of GSU and a win at Samford.
For the season, Robinson completed 27-of-43 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 90 times for 417 yards and five TDs.
Linebackers Wes Dothard and Ryan Consiglio, along with defensive end Josh Williams were all first-team All-SoCon selections. Defensive backs D.J. Key, Chris Lewis-Harris and Kadeem Wise were all second-team honorees from a unit that led the SoCon in total defense, pass efficiency defense, scoring defense and turnover margin.
Wide receiver Joel Bradford, who was a preseason all-American in many publications, was a second-team All-SoCon selection as Chattanooga's lone offensive representative.
Dothard was a three-time SoCon Player of the Week and the Player of the Month for September. The sophomore, who was on the ballot as a player of the year candidate, had two defensive scores on the year and finished fourth in the nation with five forced fumbles.
Consiglio, the reigning defensive player of the week, finished as the SoCon-leader with 120 tackles. He ends his career ranked No. 6 on UTC all-time tackles list with 321.
Williams, only a junior, already holds the Mocs' all-time record with 21.5 career sacks. He led the league with 9.5 sacks in 2011 while totaling 42 tackles overall and a team-high seven hurries.
Lewis-Harris was fourth on the team with 59 tackles while adding six pass break-ups. Key was third on the team with 77 tackles and led the squad with three interceptions. His 85-yard pick-six against Western Carolina was a school record. Wise, last year's SoCon Freshman of the Year, had a pair of interceptions and added 45 tackles.
Bradford, the Chattanooga native and former McCallie star, finished his senior season with a team-high 660 yards receiving on 53 catches and five touchdowns.
Robinson was joined on the all-freshman team by running back Marquis Greene, tight end Faysal Shafaat, defensive lineman Davis Tull, Keyon Reed and Josh Freeman, as well as kicker Nick Pollard.
League champion Georgia Southern won or shared in three of the league's five major awards. GSU defensive lineman Brent Russell was named the Defensive Player of the year, while head coach Jeff Monken was tabbed the Southern Conference Coach of the Year.
Wofford's Eric Breitenstein was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Nate Page earned the Jacobs Blocking Award.
The Eagles led all teams with nine players selected to the all-conference team, including five first-team honorees. Appalachian State placed eight on the all-conference team while Furman tied Chattanooga with seven apiece.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players in the voting process.
2011 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Eric Breitenstein, Jr., RB, Wofford
Defensive Player of the Year – Brent Russell, Jr., DL, Georgia Southern
Co-Freshman of the Year – Terrell Robinson, QB, Chattanooga & Dominique Swope, RB, Georgia Southern
Jacobs Blocking Award – Nate Page, Sr., OL, Wofford
Coach of the Year – Jeff Monken, Georgia Southern
First Team Offense
QB Chris Forcier, Sr., Furman
RB Fabian Truss, So, Samford
RB Eric Breitenstein, Jr., Wofford
OL Orry Frye, Sr., Appalachian State
OL Mike Sellers, So., The Citadel
OL Ned Cuthbertson, Sr., Elon
OL Brett Moore, Sr., Georgia Southern
OL Nate Page, Sr., Wofford
TE Colin Anderson, Jr., Furman
WR Brian Quick, Sr., Appalachian State
WR Aaron Mellette, Jr., Elon
First Team Defense
DL Derek Douglas, So., The Citadel
DL Brent Russell, Jr., Georgia Southern
DL Josh Williams, Jr., Chattanooga
DL Eric Eberhardt, Sr., Wofford
LB Jeremy Kimbrough, Jr., Appalachian State
LB Ryan Consiglio, Sr., Chattanooga
LB Wes Dothard, So., Chattanooga
DB Demetrius McCray, Jr., Appalachian State
DB Ryan Steed, Sr., Furman
DB Laron Scott, Sr., Georgia Southern
DB Corey White, Sr., Samford
First Team Specialists
PK Adrian Mora, Sr., Georgia Southern
P Cass Couey, Jr., The Citadel
RS Laron Scott, Sr., Georgia Southern
Second Team Offense
QB Jaybo Shaw, Sr., Georgia Southern
RB Travaris Cadet, Sr., Appalachian State
RB Jerodis Williams, Jr., Furman
OL Dakota Dozier, So., Furman
OL Dorian Byrd, So., Georgia Southern
OL William Maxwell, Sr., Georgia Southern
OL Ryan Dudchock, Jr., Samford
OL Jake Miles, Jr., Wofford
TE Ben Jorden, Sr., Appalachian State
WR Kelsey Pope, So., Samford
WR Joel Bradford, Sr., Chattanooga
Second Team Defense
DL Ameet Pall, Sr., Wofford
DL Josh Lynn, Jr., Furman
DL Chris Billingslea, Jr., The Citadel
DL John Douglas, Sr., Georgia Southern
LB Joshua Jones, Sr., Elon
LB Kadarron Anderson, Sr., Furman
LB Alvin Scioneaux, Wofford
DB Troy Sanders, Jr., Appalachian State
DB D.J. Key, So., Chattanooga
DB Chris Lewis-Harris, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Kadeem Wise, So., Chattanooga
Second Team Specialists
PK Cameron Yaw, Jr., Samford
P Sam Martin, Jr., Appalachian State
RS Fabian Truss, So., Samford
2011 Southern Conference All-Freshman Football Team
All-Freshman Offense
Alex Acey, OL, Appalachian State
Aaron Miller, QB, The Citadel
Austin Sowell, OL, Elon
Charles Emert, OL, Furman
Manrey Saint Amour, OL, Georgia Southern
Dominique Swope, RB, Georgia Southern
Kelvin Clay, WR, Samford
Marquis Green, RB, Chattanooga
Terrell Robinson, QB, Chattanooga
Faysal Shafaat, TE, Chattanooga
Shaun Warren, RB, Western Carolina
All-Freshman Defense
Ronald Blair, DL, Appalachian State
Doug Middleton, DB, Appalachian State
Rock Muhammad, LB, The Citadel
Jonathan Spain, LB, Elon
Tyreek Phillips, DL, Furman
Gary Wilkins, LB, Furman
Deion Stanley, DB, Georgia Southern
Josh Freeman, DL, Chattanooga
Keyon Reed, DL, Chattanooga
Davis Tull, DL, Chattanooga
Ace Clark, DB, Western Carolina
Tarek Odem, DL, Wofford
All-Freshman Specialists
Greg Peranich, P, Samford
Nick Pollard, PK, Chattanooga