MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The former Alabama judge known for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state courthouse is seeking to regain his old job as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Roy Moore announced his bid for the post at news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery.

He was elected chief justice in 2000 and removed from the post in 2003 for refusing to abide by a federal judge's order to take down the Ten Commandments display.

Current Chief JusticeChuck Malone and Charlie Graddick, a former attorney general who's now a circuit judge in Mobile, are already running in the Republican primary on March 13. No Democrat has announced.