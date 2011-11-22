By JOE EDWARDS

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - About 900,000 people are projected to travel by car over the long holiday weekend in Tennessee with a special law enforcement crackdown in effect.

Various law enforcement agencies will be especially on the lookout for seat belt violators, impaired drivers and speeders as part of the state's new "More Cops, More Stops" campaign. Kendell Poole, director of the Governor's Highway Safety Office, says authorities will be out in force.

State transportation officials will halt all lane closures during the weekend in anticipation of higher traffic volume. However, workers may be on site in some construction zones.

Tennessee had 1,031 traffic fatalities in 2010. So far this year, 831 people have died in traffic accidents, down from 945 at this time a year ago.