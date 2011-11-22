(WRCB) – A Chattanooga family is thankful to be alive after an early morning fire, but will face the Thanksgiving holiday homeless.

Fire crews were called to a home at 401 Guild Drive at 4:25 a.m.

Battalion Chief Fredrick Blake says the fire appears to have started in the attached garage and then spread to the house.

Three adults were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out of the house with the family dog. Two cats died in the fire.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control, but the damage was extensive.

Lieutenant Henry McElvain with the Chattanooga Fire Investigation Division estimates the damage to the home and contents at $95,000.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.